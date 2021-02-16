‘Let OPD respond’: Oakland’s police chief addresses ongoing Chinatown violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland’s new police chief LeRonne Armstrong addressed the violent attacks on the Asian American community in Oakland’s Chinatown.

On Tuesday, Armstrong encouraged the community to use their voices rather than violence.

“Call law enforcement immediately and let OPD respond,” Armstrong said.

Due to the spike in violent assaults, police in Oakland are on high alert.

When asked about businesses keeping a gun on them, Armstrong said that tends to not be helpful for law enforcement.

“Officers have to determine who they’re trying to encounter. And that also makes it unsafe for all of us,” Armstrong added.

“While we understand the community’s concerns about the incidents that we’ve seen in Chinatown over the last couple of weeks, my message really is that we don’t want our business owners or others to begin to arm themselves,” Armstrong said.