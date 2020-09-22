‘Let The Music Play On’: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces virtual lineup

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The beloved Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival isn’t letting COVID-19 stop them from celebrating 20 years of music.

Organizers of the festival announced a full virtual lineup for Let the Music Play On, which will bring the music to your living room.

The one-time broadcast is free and will play Saturday afternoon from 2 – 5 p.m.

The full lineup includes performances from HSB regulars like Boz Scaggs as well as some newbies. Some performances will be streamed via drone footage, according to HSB.

Watch “Let The Music Play On”! Tune in as we share new performances by our treasured regulars and welcome some first time artists with footage from their hometowns and favorite venues. Don’t miss our one-time broadcast October 3, from 2-5pm PT, 5-8pm ET.https://t.co/hoh2PubERT pic.twitter.com/cFCIL0G7MF — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (@HSBFest) September 22, 2020

Similar to the in-person event, the online festival will consist of six different stages and can be streamed on hardlystrictlybluegrass.com, HSB Facebook, and on Circle TV.

