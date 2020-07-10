‘Let’s try this again’: San Francisco Zoo plans to reopen July 15

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Take two!
The San Francisco Zoo and Gardens has its eyes set on a June 15 reopening date.
The zoo had originally planned to reopen on June 29 after getting the OK from city health officials. But that was later turned down due to a spike in coronavirus cases across the state.
San Francisco Zoo members and guardians can visit on July 13 and July 14, and the general public will be welcomed back beginning July 15.
Reservations can be made beginning Saturday, July 11 at noon.
Before planning your trip, visit the zoo’s website for updated safety guidelines. Some of those guidelines include:
- Online reservations (for both paid guests and members)
- Mandatory face coverings
- New “rules of the road”
- Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the park
- Limited attendance to 50% of the zoo’s capacity
The zoo has been closed down to the general public since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has allowed some summer camp kids to go inside, but the general public has not been allowed in.
“We can’t wait to see you!” the zoo wrote on Twitter.
