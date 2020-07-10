‘Let’s try this again’: San Francisco Zoo plans to reopen July 15

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 29: A newborn giraffe calf stands in its enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo on August 29, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Zoo is welcoming a newborn male giraffe that was born on Tuesday, August 26 with a twin that died two days later. The calf’s mother, an eleven year-old giraffe named Bititi, has lived at the San Francisco Zoo since 2005 after being acquired from the Oakland Zoo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Take two!

The San Francisco Zoo and Gardens has its eyes set on a June 15 reopening date.

The zoo had originally planned to reopen on June 29 after getting the OK from city health officials. But that was later turned down due to a spike in coronavirus cases across the state.

San Francisco Zoo members and guardians can visit on July 13 and July 14, and the general public will be welcomed back beginning July 15.

Reservations can be made beginning Saturday, July 11 at noon.

Let’s try this again! We’re thrilled to announce that #SFZoo will open to the general public on July 15! As we prepare for our reopening, we are excited to host our loyal #SFZoo Members and Guardians on July 13 & 14. Reservations can be made beginning Saturday, July 11 at 12 p.m. pic.twitter.com/MgdmgRLfkp — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) July 10, 2020

Before planning your trip, visit the zoo’s website for updated safety guidelines. Some of those guidelines include:

Online reservations (for both paid guests and members)

Mandatory face coverings

New “rules of the road”

Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the park

Limited attendance to 50% of the zoo’s capacity

The zoo has been closed down to the general public since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has allowed some summer camp kids to go inside, but the general public has not been allowed in.

“We can’t wait to see you!” the zoo wrote on Twitter.

