(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted the South San Fransisco Unified School District to cancel classes Thursday.

SSFUSD officials said afterschool sports and extracurriculars will also be canceled on Wednesday.

School officials are encouraging parents to pick up their kids as close to dismissal time on Wednesday as possible in preparation for the storm.

“The goal is to have most staff and families off the roads by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday,” SSFUSD Superintendent Dr. Shawnterra Moore said in a letter to parents.

After school care will remain open Wednesday for essential workers with children in the after-school care program who are unable to take time off, according to Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore said classes will resume as usual on Friday.

Images from the National Weather Service show the beginnings of a bomb cyclone forming off the California coast and an atmospheric river swirling toward the San Francisco Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said this latest storm could cause widespread flooding, mud slides or landslides, impassable roads and the rapid rise of rivers and creeks.

This story will be updated with more updates from schools.