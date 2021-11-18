Levi’s Stadium approved to host non-NFL events past 10 pm on weekdays

This Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, taken with a fisheye lens, shows an empty Levi’s Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks. County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules take effect Monday and will last for three weeks. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, is extending its curfew.

On Tuesday, the Santa Clara City Council voted to allow the stadium to hold some weeknight event run past the current 10 p.m. curfew.

The stadium will now be able to host five non-NFL events a year that can go until 11 p.m.

The money generated from non-NFL events will go back to the city.

The policy change narrowly passed with a 4-3 city council vote.

The city say its motivation in extending the stadiums curfew were in efforts to attract more non-NFL events and generate more revenue.

But neighbors have long expressed concerns over late night noise.

The city of San Jose expressing similar concerns over the impacts the stadium is having on nearby neighborhoods.

San Jose City Manager Jennifer Maguire writing to Santa Clara City Manger Deanna Santana over reports from residents of stadium event attendees “intruding into neighborhood parking areas, specifically in North San Jose, including parking in restricted areas.”