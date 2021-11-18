Levi’s Stadium approved to host non-NFL events past 10 pm on weekdays

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, is extending its curfew.
On Tuesday, the Santa Clara City Council voted to allow the stadium to hold some weeknight event run past the current 10 p.m. curfew.
The stadium will now be able to host five non-NFL events a year that can go until 11 p.m.
The money generated from non-NFL events will go back to the city.
The policy change narrowly passed with a 4-3 city council vote.
The city say its motivation in extending the stadiums curfew were in efforts to attract more non-NFL events and generate more revenue.
But neighbors have long expressed concerns over late night noise.
The city of San Jose expressing similar concerns over the impacts the stadium is having on nearby neighborhoods.
San Jose City Manager Jennifer Maguire writing to Santa Clara City Manger Deanna Santana over reports from residents of stadium event attendees “intruding into neighborhood parking areas, specifically in North San Jose, including parking in restricted areas.”