Levi’s Stadium opens massive COVID-19 vaccination site

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The South Bay is now home to what is being billed as the largest COVID-19 mass vaccination site in California.

That would be Levi’s Stadium where hundreds of people got their shots on the first day it opened Tuesday afternoon.

The clinic is by appointment only for all county residents and health care workers over 65.

The goal was to design a system that has just one limitation, vaccine supply.

On hand for the opening of the stadium, but unable to promise more vaccines, was Governor Gavin Newsom.

“We’re looking forward to Johnson & Johnson getting emergency use authorization. That will substantially increase supply. We hope that happens at the end of the month,” Newsom said.

While the county expected to vaccinate several hundred people today, the Levi’s Stadium site is set up to accommodate anywhere from 5 to 15,000 people per day. Again, based on vaccine supply.

Happy and relieved after getting her shot was Alice Thipphavong.

“They ask you to wait ten minutes after you get the injection just to make sure there’s no allergic reaction. But I feel fine,” she said.

The site is part of the county’s new “no wrong door” policy, where all eligible residents can sign up regardless of their health care provider.



“Our mission here is not to just deliver an exciting game-day experience, but one stewardship to help lift, support, and now to help protect our Bay Area community.” 49ers president Al Guido said.

The vaccination hub is open until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You must make an appointment before showing up.