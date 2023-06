(KRON) — Several major sporting events will be coming to Levi’s Stadium over the next few years and it all starts next weekend when thousands of soccer fans flock to Santa Clara for the Concacaf Gold Cup competition.

Head of Levi’s Stadium Events Emily Eskin and Levi’s Head Chef Jon Severson join KRON4’s Stephanie Lin to share more about the upcoming events as well as delicious food and drinks you can expect.