LGBTQ community rallied in San Francisco to denounce violence against Asians

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of people rallied together in San Francisco Sunday to denounce the violence against Asians.

Community members, local and state leaders spoke in the Castro District and made their way to the civic center as part of an LGBTQ+ solidarity march for Asian lives.

San Francisco’s Gay Asian Pacific Alliance, or GAPA, organized a solidarity march to denounce the recent uptick in violence and hate.

“Creating a holding space for our community to process the tragic events that happened in Atlanta and right here in our Bay Area, in Oakland, in San Francisco against the Asian community,” Michael Nguyen said.

Chair of GAPA, Michael Nguyen, says the Castro was an important place to start this march and reflect.

“The LGBTQ community specifically has a long history of activism and organizing, and of being scapegoated during a pandemic before. We’ve seen this story before and I think the LGBTQ community has the power, has the resources, has the energy to make a dent in white supremacy and having racial justice for all,” Nguyen said.

Sam Dent and others say silence is no longer an option.

“Asians known for a long time as the silent minority. That’s what my parents taught us and just be quiet, nobody will hurt us but that’s not true anymore. Those elder Asian people just being attacked for no reason and if you just be quiet, you will not be safe. You need allies to support you,” Sam Dent said.

City and state leaders like Mayor London Breed, Senator Scott Weiner and Assemblymember David Chiu spoke out against the anti-Asian violence and discussed needed changes.

“We need to everything from better patrolling of our communities, to ensure we are investigating all incidents that occur, to insuring that were providing victims with the full panel of services and support that they need, to making sure we’re investing in long term answers to this which is ethnic studies, which is restorative justice. It has to be comprehensive. We have to move on all fronts at the same time,” Chiu said.