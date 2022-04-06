SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Members of the city’s LGBTQ community are up in arms over redistricting, and will be holding a rally today at 5 p.m.

The rally will be at City Hall at 5 p.m., on the Polk Street side, according to Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in a tweet Tuesday evening.

The “rally to save our communities from being divided” is urging people to show up to try to “stop the SF Redistricting Task Force from dividing our communities.”

There are 11 districts in San Francisco, each represented by a single supervisor. Every 10 years, these districts are re-drawn based on census results.

The re-districting task force has until April 14 to submit a final map. As KRON4 previously reported, LGBTQ groups are protesting that the map splits up two heavily LGBTQ neighborhoods of San Francisco, namely south of Market and the Tenderloin.

Ditka Reiner, vice chair of the task force, told KRON4 last week that “it’s a really hard map to square.”

“We are trying to do a really good job,” Reiner said. “Nobody is trying to map anyone out of any of their districts.”

The task force will be meeting tonight at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.