SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco lesbian rights group is suing Florida over the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Republican Governor Ron Desantis signed the controversial law on Monday and it forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

It is a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes people in the LGBTQ community.

Local LGBTQ advocates say the law violates rights protected by the constitution and hurts children.

Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill also known as the “Don’t Say Gay,” bill is facing it’s first legal challenge.

Among those suing is a Bay Area law firm advocating for LGBTQ rights.

“We’re suing because it’s discriminatory. This is a law that will shame LGBTQ students and students with LGBTQ families. It’s bad for everyone,” Imani Rupert-Gordon said.

Imani Rupert-Gordon is executive director of the San Francisco-based National Center for Lesbian Rights.

The non-profit law firm filed the complaint along with other LGBTQ advocates in federal court on Thursday.

The groups say the law violates constitutional rights such as free speech and equal protection.

A number of Florida families with LGBTQ students are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

A mother of a transgender fifth-grader at a Florida school, Lindsay McClelland, saying:

“I am frightened that this new law will prevent my daughter’s teachers from protecting her from bullying at school. All I want is for my daughter to be able to learn in a safe environment like any other student.”

The controversial legislation signed by Governor Desantis Monday aims to ban instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade classrooms.

Under the law parents can also sue the school district if they believe there has been a violation of this restriction.

Supporters say the legislation is necessary to protect the rights of parents over what’s being taught to their children.

Rupert-Gordon says the “Don’t Say Gay” law is intentionally vague in it’s rules.

“We want to make sure that we are taking care of every single child and this law doesn’t do it. it actively harms children,” Rupert-Gordon said.

The law is set to go into effect in July.

KRON4 has reached out to Governor Desantis’ office for comment on this lawsuit.

As of this report there has been no response.