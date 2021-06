SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – “From West Hollywood to the Castro District, California is home to many vibrant LGBTQ+ communities.”

In honor of the first day of LGBTQ Pride Month, a rainbow flag was raised over the State Capitol in Sacramento.

The Office of the Governor of California tweeted that “by flying the pride flag over the State Capitol, we send a clear message that we believe in living authentically, no matter who you are or who you love.”