Life-saving stations installed along San Mateo County coast after boy drowns

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – The tragic death of a local boy who was swept out to sea inspires the installation of new safety stations along the coast.

In January, 12-year-old Arunay Pruthi drowned when he was pulled into the ocean near Half Moon Bay.

The boy’s family has fought to raise awareness about the potential dangers at Bay Area beaches.

These new safety systems will be found at several beaches throughout the San Mateo County coast.

They’ll be equipped with ring buoys and information about hazards at the beach.

The young drowning victim’s family is hoping these systems will help prevent future tragedies.

Pruthi was playing along the water at Cowell Ranch State Beach in January when he was pulled by a sneaker wave.

The 7th grader’s family has since started a foundation to help raise awareness about the dangers of the ocean.

They see the new life ring stations installed at Maverick’s Beach and Surfer’s Beach as just the beginning of making the water safer.

This project was able to get underway with help from the County Harbor District and the non-profit organization sea valor.

The systems were unveiled Wednesday.

Pruthi’s father is hoping the devices only supplement more education about ocean safety.

These life-saving stations are part of a pilot program.

The expectation is that the idea will spread to other areas along California’s coast.