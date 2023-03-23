PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are searching for a missing surfer off the coast of a Pacifica beach, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to KRON4.

The surfer in distress off the coast of Linda Mar Beach was first reported by the North County Fire Authority at 6:48 p.m. Thursday on Twitter. The coast guard tells KRON4 that another surfer witnessed the missing surfer go down under the water and not come back up.

The coast guard’s helicopter is assisting with the search. There is no information about the surfer’s gender or when the search will be called off for the day.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.