Light rain falling in North Bay, first of the season as temperatures drop

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Temperatures are dropping and clouds are scattered in the sky Thursday, bringing light rain to some parts of the Bay Area.

The North Bay, specifically in Marin County, is seeing some drizzle, making roads slick for drivers.

Even San Francisco saw some sprinkles.

This marks the first rain of the season, so bring out the umbrellas and rain coats.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will remain in the 60s today in most of the Bay Area with 50s near the coast.

Been awhile since we’ve seen this! Rain in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/GW73ur8v5W — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 14, 2019