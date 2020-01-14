Light rain overnight makes way for big rainstorm to hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – No, Monday night’s rainshowers aren’t the big storm we’ve been telling you to watch out for this week.

Overall light showers sprinkled the Bay Area last night, producing overnight rainfall totals ranging from 0.28″ in San Francisco to 0.07″ in Oakland, according to the National Weather Service.

You can take a look at more rain totals here:

Overnight rainfall totals. #SanFrancisco picked up 0.28". Next chance of rain is Wednesday night and Thursday when widespread 0.50-1.00" rainfall amounts are expected, with locally up to 2" possible in the coastal hills. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VmMCK90XNC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 14, 2020

You can expect the rest of Tuesday as well as Wednesday morning to be sunny and clear, with highs rising into the mid-50’s.

Now come Wednesday night, the rain returns to the Bay Area, making for the rainiest day in the forecast on Thursday.

You can expect wet and soggy roads for your Thursday morning commute, and well throughout the day.

At times, heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds, mountain snowfall, and chilly temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will bring much more widesprain rain, with rainfall amounts ranging from 0.50″ to 1.00″ expected.

Up to 2″ is possible in the coastal hills, weather officials said.

