Light showers reported north of SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some light shower activity is being reported just north of SFO early Friday.

The showers are working in a northeasterly direction and is expected to move over to the northern part of Alameda just north of Oakland and Berkeley within the next few hours.

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable says this is a slow-moving northeasterly track of light showers.

Most of it will dodge the Bay Area and will pass further to the north just north of Santa Rosa into the northern reaches of Sonoma County.

