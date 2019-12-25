Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Light showers to continue into Christmas Day throughout Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s not quite a white Christmas, but definitely a slightly wet one.

Light showers have arrived throughout the Bay Area on Christmas Eve, and they’re expected to stay until Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center

It’s not the North Pole, but Santa’s definitely bring the chilly temperatures all around the Bay Area.

We are starting to see some snow pop up on our mountain tops. By Wednesday afternoon, with a little bit of clearing, we could even see a little white cap of snow over the top of the local mountains on Christmas Day.

Temperatures are as low as 41 degrees Tuesday night. The night is expected to remain mostly cloudy with scattered rainfall.

For your Christmas Day, expect to wake up to morning showers and chilly temperatures.

The afternoon will likely remain cloudy, but rain will decrease.

Happy holidays!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News