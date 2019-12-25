Light showers to continue into Christmas Day throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s not quite a white Christmas, but definitely a slightly wet one.

Light showers have arrived throughout the Bay Area on Christmas Eve, and they’re expected to stay until Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s not the North Pole, but Santa’s definitely bring the chilly temperatures all around the Bay Area.

We are starting to see some snow pop up on our mountain tops. By Wednesday afternoon, with a little bit of clearing, we could even see a little white cap of snow over the top of the local mountains on Christmas Day.

Temperatures are as low as 41 degrees Tuesday night. The night is expected to remain mostly cloudy with scattered rainfall.

Here are the expected rainfall amounts for Tuesday night and Wednesday across the Bay Area. #cawx pic.twitter.com/QDc29PUqXf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 25, 2019

For your Christmas Day, expect to wake up to morning showers and chilly temperatures.

The afternoon will likely remain cloudy, but rain will decrease.

Happy holidays!