Lightning strike topples tree, crashing into car and home: video

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Lightning strikes are causing major damage in the Bay Area overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

In Rohnert Park, a resident found a huge branch fallen onto their car – the windshield completely smashed.

A tree also fell onto the house after a lightning bolt struck.

A neighbr who was home at the time of the tree falling said it sounded like a bomb exploded.

No one has been reported injured. But the lightning didn’t just impact a singular home. Residents lost power after a tree brought down power lines as well. Crews were able to restore power by 5 a.m.

Aside from damage to homes and vehicles, firefighters have been on alert for any potential fires starting from cloud to ground lightning.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reported at least eight confirmed cloud to ground strikes in Sonoma County on Friday night, but no fires.

As of 9:45 pm we have approximately 8 confirmed cloud to ground strikes in Sonoma county and 1 over northeast Santa Clara county. That strikes looks to be right in the middle of the 2020 SCU lightning scar (good news). #RedFlagWarning — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2021

According to satellite imagery, most of the thunderstorm activity has been focused over the North Bay, fewer strikes over the interior East Bay.

NWS anticipates more potential thunderstorms through sunrise.

The storms did bring rainfall to parts of the Bay Area, with showers reported in Sonoma County and San Francisco. Track the rain here.