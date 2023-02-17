SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lime scooter company has issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to operating in San Francisco in the wake of a San Francisco Chronicle report that rival scooter company, Bird is pulling out of SF.

“Lime is committed to providing all residents of San Francisco with safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation options in an equitable way,” said Lime Senior Manager of Government Relations, Charlie Mastoloni. “We will continue to work with the SFMTA and Board of Supervisors to ensure riders continue to enjoy top tier service.”

Lime’s statement follows reporting that Bird, which operates some 1,500 electric scooters in SF, has informed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency that it would cease operations in the city. The Chronicle’s reporting cites regulations and steep fines as the main reasons for Bird wanting to fly away from the City by the Bay.

“It’s difficult for us to justify operating in a city where we don’t make money,” said Maggie Hoffman, Bird’s VP of city growth and strategy, speaking to the Chronicle. “San Francisco has the most onerous regulations and is the most difficult to operate in of the hundreds of markets we operate in globally,” she added.

The reporting on Bird’s sentiments toward SF is in stark contrast to Lime, which will “double down” on its “commitment to hiring local and creating jobs by collaborating with employees who lose roles at other micromobility operators to see if there’s space for them on our team,” according to Mastoloni.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“Our e-scooter program in San Francisco is based on safety, local hiring, and equity and we will continue to build and grow here based on these successful pillars,” he concluded.

E-scooter operations in San Francisco and other major cities remains a divisive issue for many. Scooter proponents argue the electric vehicles reduce traffic congestion and can help stem the progress of climate change due to vehicle emissions. Opponents, however, argue the vehicles create pedestrian hazards on sidewalks and clutter city streets.

Last weekend, a San Francisco woman suffered a serious eye injury after her and her husband were allegedly attacked by two women on a scooter that came up behind them on a sidewalk and yelled at them to get out of the way. Several major cities including Toronto, Boston and much of New York City have banned electric scooters altogether.