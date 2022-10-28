SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Move over Batman and Superman. Action figures are now available for the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Hasbro, known for its kids’ games and toys, has partnered with the NBA and released an action figure of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, according to the team’s website. As of Friday, the price for this Curry action figure is $49.99.

The action figure is a special event item that is about six inches tall. It also comes with a Panini trading card.

Curry, 34, having his own action figure adds to the marketability of the four-time NBA champion. He was the world’s fifth-highest paid athlete of 2022, according to Forbes. The two-time NBA MVP made $47 million in off-court earnings, which include endorsements, investments, etc.