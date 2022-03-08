SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the second day in a row there are service problems on BART’s Richmond Line.

The agency stated that the problem 5:17 a.m. Tuesday is an electrical issue.

“Millbrae passengers can board a Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to a Millbrae train,” the agency stated. “Passengers traveling from Millbrae can board an Antioch train and transfer at 19th St. to a Richmond train.”

KRON4 reported yesterday that an electrical fire suspended service for a time on the same line between the Richmond and downtown Berkeley stations. Limited service was restored by 9 a.m.