Bay Area native Saweetie launches new McDonald’s meal 

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In a celebrity menu collaboration, McDonald’s has teamed up with Bay Area native Saweetie.

For a limited time, the “Saweetie Meal” is available nationwide to participating restaurants.

On Instagram, Saweetie posted “IT’S HERE !!! 🍔❄️ Introducing The Saweetie Meal @mcdonalds ❄🍟 #IKDR #TheSaweetieMeal #ad”

The iconic meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and a “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

use these items to make ur own, keep it going 👇#TheSaweetieMeal pic.twitter.com/5h8UgbjHxy — McDonald’s❄️ (@McDonalds) August 9, 2021

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” said Saweetie.

“Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”