Bay Area native Saweetie launches new McDonald’s meal 

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In a celebrity menu collaboration, McDonald’s has teamed up with Bay Area native Saweetie.
For a limited time, the “Saweetie Meal” is available nationwide to participating restaurants.
On Instagram, Saweetie posted “IT’S HERE !!! 🍔❄️ Introducing The Saweetie Meal @mcdonalds ❄🍟 #IKDR #TheSaweetieMeal #ad”
The iconic meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and a “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.
“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” said Saweetie.
“Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”