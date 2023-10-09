(BCN) — Napa police are warning residents and motorists to avoid the area of Lincoln Avenue and Marin Street due to a downed power pole and power lines early Monday morning.

The Napa Police Department issued an alert at 5 a.m. Monday regarding the downed power lines, saying Lincoln Avenue and Marin Street were closed to traffic. Emergency crews were on scene to clear the roadway, officers said.

It would take some time before the roadway is fully open due to the extent of the damage in the area, Napa police said, adding that motorists should use alternate routes.

