Linda Mar beach closed for storm water testing in Pacifica

(BCN) – Linda Mar Beach closed Sunday evening after Pacifica’s sewage system over-flooded with rain water, the city announced on Monday.

Pacifica received 6 inches of rain this weekend, almost reaching levels of a 100-year storm event. As a result, the sewage system was bombarded with inflowing rain and the Linda Mar Pump Station flooded out sewage into the Pacific Ocean, the city said in a press release.

Pacifica’s recently built Wet Weather Equalization Basin did prove to be successful in storm conditions, however. The basin reached full capacity and prevented over 2 million gallons of sewer water from flowing into the city.

Linda Mar Beach will stay closed for a minimum of three days as the San Mateo County Health Department works to assess the conditions of the water. The beach will not re-open until water samples are deemed safe by state water quality standards.

