SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — X CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted Monday that she believes “deeply” in the company’s vision amid multiple reports she’s being encouraged to resign by advertising industry colleagues. The reports, and Yaccarino’s statement, come on the heels of a mass exodus of advertisers from the social media platform, spurred in part by X owner Elon Musk’s tweeted response supporting an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

“What we’re doing at X matters and has everyone’s attention,” Yaccarino tweeted Monday. “I believe deeply in our vision, our team, and our community. I’m also deeply committed to the truth and there is no other team on earth working as hard as the teams at X.”

“When you’re this consequential, there will be detractors and fabricated distractions, but we’re unwavering in our mission. Thank you for standing with us!” her tweet concluded.

Yaccarino’s tweet follows reports from CNN, Forbes and Axios that the former NBCUniversal executive is being urged to resign from the embattled social media company. On Friday, a wave of major advertisers including Apple, IBM, Disney, Lionsgate, Sony and the European Union announced they would be pausing ads on the platform.

This follows controversy after Musk tweeted “You have said the actual truth,” in response to a post claiming that Jewish communities have been pushing “dialectical hatred against whites.” There was also a report in Media Matters last week indicating that ads for major advertisers on the platform like Apple, IBM and Xfinity were appearing next to pro-Nazi content.

According to CNN, a “groundswell” of advertising executives are urging Yaccarino to resign from her role at the company. Yaccarino assumed her role as X’s CEO in June.