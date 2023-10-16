(KRON) – LinkedIn announced Monday the company will be laying off approximately 668 roles across their engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. The layoffs are around 3 percent of LinkedIn’s global workforce.

LinkedIn released a statement about the layoffs Monday:

“While we are adapting our organizational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers. We are committed to providing our full support to all impacted employees during this transition and ensuring that they are treated with care and respect.” LinkedIn

This is not the first employee reduction for Sunnyvale-based LinkedIn this year. In July, the company announced that it would be cutting nearly 200 jobs from three Bay Area locations — Sunnyvale, Mountain View, and San Francisco.