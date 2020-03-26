Liquor sale restrictions lifted to allow to-go orders at restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area restaurants are hanging on by a limb during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the state changed up its liquor restrictions to help provide relief to restaurants.

The coronavirus has had a damaging effect on restaurants. In order to salvage some of the losses, the state has lifted liquor sale restrictions on to-go orders.

“It’s kind of given us a little more exposure. And we got more people coming in,” Michael Rodriguez, owner and operator of Cadillac Bar & Grill, said. “This week and as the word gets out more, our margaritas have always been great. We are the home of the cadillac margaritas. so that’s been what people have been purchasing here the last couple of days.”

It’s as simple as adding a beverage to your to-go or delivery order.

“We present them with our menu and we also let them know that with your takeout you can also have some alcoholic beverages as well,” Rodriguez said. “We sell a whole setup so they can make the margaritas at home if they’d like. We’ve also got it listed on our website and some of the delivery websites as well. As long as they order food they can order beverages as well.”

Even with the liquor sales, Rodriguez doesn’t know how much longer his business will last.

He had a location open for 17 years dating back to the 90s. The one one 9th Street has been open for five years.

“I am doing it week by week and I can probably go a month, maybe two months. I am a one man show. Myself and one guy in the kitchen who has been able to deal with the takeouts and being here.”

