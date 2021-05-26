List: 2 victims in San Jose VTA shooting identified

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An employee opened fire Wednesday at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people before ending his own life, authorities said.

Two victims have been identified.

Lars Lane

One of the victims has been identified as Lars Lane, his family confirms to KRON4’s sister station KTXL.

Lane was a father, husband, grandfather and brother.

Michael Rudometkin

Michael “Mikey” Rudometkin was identified as a victim killed in Wednesday’s shooting, according to San Jose officials.

Raul Peralez, a friend of Rudometkin, told KRON4 he was waiting to hear about his friend, who he has now confirmed died.

Peralez talked about the heartache after losing his close friend.

“My dad and I were just planning another golf day reunion with Mikey, and now that will never happen again. My family and I have lost a long time great friend and there are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now, especially for his family,” Peralez wrote on Facebook. “Eight families are feeling this same sense of loss tonight and our entire community is mourning as well. It has been personally tough to find the right words and I will be spending some much needed time amongst family and friends tonight. Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out and offered your thoughts and support.”

This story will be updated as more information is provided.