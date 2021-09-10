List: 9/11 events happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks when four coordinated terrorist attacks by Al Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people.

Two decades later — memorials will be held around the United States to honor the victims who lost their lives on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

In the Bay Area, several events are planned for the weekend. You can find a list of events happening below.

  • Los Gatos – 9/11 Remembrance Day event
  • Public Hunger Relief to Mark 9/11 20th Anniversary
  • San Francisco – Mayor London Breed speaking at 9/11 event
  • Menlo Park – Menlo Park firefighter dedicates swim to 9/11 victims
  • Livermore/Pleasanton – 9/11 memorial/moment of silence
  • 9/11 Remembrance day National Parks Service
  • Alameda – 9/11 Memorial ceremony
  • Union City – 9/11 remembrance day event
  • USS Hornet 9/11 commemoration
  • 9/11 community gathering/candlelight vigil

