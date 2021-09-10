List: 9/11 events happening in the Bay Area

Flowers are placed at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020, as the US commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks when four coordinated terrorist attacks by Al Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people.

Two decades later — memorials will be held around the United States to honor the victims who lost their lives on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

In the Bay Area, several events are planned for the weekend. You can find a list of events happening below.

Los Gatos – 9/11 Remembrance Day event

Public Hunger Relief to Mark 9/11 20th Anniversary

San Francisco – Mayor London Breed speaking at 9/11 event

Menlo Park – Menlo Park firefighter dedicates swim to 9/11 victims

Livermore/Pleasanton – 9/11 memorial/moment of silence

9/11 Remembrance day National Parks Service

Alameda – 9/11 Memorial ceremony

Union City – 9/11 remembrance day event

USS Hornet 9/11 commemoration

9/11 community gathering/candlelight vigil

