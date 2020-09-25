LIST: Available Bay Area cooling centers for this weekend’s heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With temperatures set to reach triple digits in the upcoming days, cities across the Bay Area will have cooling centers available for people who need to beat the heat.

Monday is set to be the hottest day with highs predicted to reach 102 degrees Fahrenheit in the inland valleys, and isn’t expected to let up much throughout the week.

Check the list below for any cooling centers in your area. This list will be updated as we receive more information on open centers.

City and County of San Francisco

Cooling Centers in Alameda County

City of Livermore

Sunday Sept. 27, 12 noon – 6 pm, Monday Sept. 28, 12 noon – 5 pm, Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave

City of Dublin

Sept. 27 -29, 12 pm – 8 pm, Dublin Senior Center, 2600 Amador Valley Blvd

City of Berkeley

Open from 10 am – 6 pm. Dorothy Day House, 2134 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Cooling Centers in Contra Costa County

City of Antioch

-Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street, Antioch, (925) 776-3050

Open Saturday, September 26 – Wednesday, September 30 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

-Antioch Water Park will offer family swimming sessions; advance reservations required.

Saturday and Sunday, September 26 & 27 at 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

Call (925) 776-3070 for more information or visit www.antiochca.gov.

City of Brentwood

Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood, (925) 516-5444 (call for hours)

City of Concord

Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord, (925) 671-3320

Open Sunday, September 27 – Wednesday, September 30 from 1 to 6 p.m.

City of Martinez

Martinez Senior Center, 818 Green Street, Martinez, (925) 370-8770

Open Sunday September 27 and Monday September 28 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County

City of Milpitas

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Milpitas Senior Center 40 N. Milpitas Blvd, Palo Alto, CA 94303

City of San Jose

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm Camden Community Center 3369 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124

City of Sunnyvale

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm Murphy Park Building260 N Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086

City of Palo Alto

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Mitchell Park Communit​y Center​ (El Palo Alto Room)3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303

City of Morgan Hill – No Library Service Provided

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Morgan Hill Library660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

City of Mountain View

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm Community Center201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040

City of Saratoga – No Library Service Provided

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Saratoga Library 13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070​

City of Santa Clara

Sept. 27 – 28 from 2 pm – 8 pm, Santa Clara Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St

Cooling centers in San Mateo County

San Mateo County libraries are available as cooling centers. Locations and operating hours may be found by visiting https://smcl.bibliocommons.com/locations/list/

Cooling centers in Solano County