LIST: Available Bay Area cooling centers for this weekend’s heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With temperatures set to reach triple digits in the upcoming days, cities across the Bay Area will have cooling centers available for people who need to beat the heat.
Monday is set to be the hottest day with highs predicted to reach 102 degrees Fahrenheit in the inland valleys, and isn’t expected to let up much throughout the week.
Check the list below for any cooling centers in your area. This list will be updated as we receive more information on open centers.
City and County of San Francisco
- Main Library – 100 Larkin Street – Air conditioning throughout the building; 243 reader seats
- Chinatown/Him Mark Li Branch Library – 1135 Powell Street – Air conditioning throughout the building; 124 reader seats
- Glen Park Branch Library – 2825 Diamond Street – Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 30.
- Mission Branch Library – 300 Bartlett Street – Air conditioning in the Children’s Room (downstairs) accessible to youth and families.
- Mission Bay Branch Library – 960 4th Street – Air conditioning throughout the building; 62 reader seats.
- North Beach Branch Library – 850 Columbus Avenue – Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 50.
- Potrero Hill Branch Library – 1616 20th Street – Air conditioning in the meeting room; maximum capacity 20.
Cooling Centers in Alameda County
City of Livermore
Sunday Sept. 27, 12 noon – 6 pm, Monday Sept. 28, 12 noon – 5 pm, Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave
City of Dublin
Sept. 27 -29, 12 pm – 8 pm, Dublin Senior Center, 2600 Amador Valley Blvd
City of Berkeley
Open from 10 am – 6 pm. Dorothy Day House, 2134 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Cooling Centers in Contra Costa County
City of Antioch
-Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street, Antioch, (925) 776-3050
Open Saturday, September 26 – Wednesday, September 30 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.
-Antioch Water Park will offer family swimming sessions; advance reservations required.
Saturday and Sunday, September 26 & 27 at 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
Call (925) 776-3070 for more information or visit www.antiochca.gov.
City of Brentwood
Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood, (925) 516-5444 (call for hours)
City of Concord
Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord, (925) 671-3320
Open Sunday, September 27 – Wednesday, September 30 from 1 to 6 p.m.
City of Martinez
Martinez Senior Center, 818 Green Street, Martinez, (925) 370-8770
Open Sunday September 27 and Monday September 28 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County
City of Milpitas
Saturday, Sept. 26 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Milpitas Senior Center 40 N. Milpitas Blvd, Palo Alto, CA 94303
City of San Jose
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm Camden Community Center 3369 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124
City of Sunnyvale
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm Murphy Park Building260 N Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086
City of Palo Alto
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Mitchell Park Community Center (El Palo Alto Room)3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303
City of Morgan Hill – No Library Service Provided
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Morgan Hill Library660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
City of Mountain View
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm Community Center201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040
City of Saratoga – No Library Service Provided
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Monday, Sept. 28 from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Saratoga Library 13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070
City of Santa Clara
Sept. 27 – 28 from 2 pm – 8 pm, Santa Clara Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St
Cooling centers in San Mateo County
San Mateo County libraries are available as cooling centers. Locations and operating hours may be found by visiting https://smcl.bibliocommons.com/locations/list/
Cooling centers in Solano County
- Cooling Centers for the County are the Solano County Public Libraries during normal operating hours. These locations cannot handle pets.
- City residents unable to utilize these facilities should contact their local city offices for information on cooling centers within their communities.
- For Solano County Public Library locations and hours, please visit http://www.solanolibrary.com/locations/
- Additional Cooling Centers can be located at the following
- McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Pl, Vacaville, CA 95688 (09/05/2020 – 09/07/2020; 12pm – 8pm)
- Senior Center, 187 E L St, Benicia, CA 94510 (09/06/2020 – 09/08/2020; 12pm – 7pm)