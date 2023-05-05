(KRON) — Mexico’s biggest boxing star is coming home. Canelo Álvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend once again but this time in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. He will face British boxer John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs).

The undisputed super middleweight champion’s fight, which will be shown on DAZN pay-per-view for $79.99 ($54.99 for DAZN subscribers), is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT Saturday, May 6 at Estadio Akron. Álvarez, 32, has not fought in Mexico since November 2011.

Don’t want to pay for the pay-per-view? KRON4 compiled a list of bars in the Bay Area showing the fight. (Note: These businesses may have a cover fee to get inside.)

San Francisco

Condor Club 560 Broadway Street

Westwood 2036 Lombard Street

Gold Club 650 Howard Street



San Jose

Other Bay Area cities

Don’t see a city near you? You can buy the pay-per-view event on DAZN or PPV.com.

After coming off a consensus Fighter of the Year honors in 2021, Álvarez had a lackluster 2022 with a loss to Dmitry Bivol last May during Cinco de Mayo weekend and an unimpressive decision win over Gennady Golovkin in September.

Álvarez is coming off surgery on his left hand. Ryder, 34, has won four straight fights dating back to 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.