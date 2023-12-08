(KRON) — Saturday night’s fight between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis will be the first championship boxing event in San Francisco in over a decade. Locals are excited to watch the two fight for the WBC super lightweight title as the Chase Center has sold out.

For those not in the arena interested in watching the fight, the event will be shown on DAZN pay-per-view ($59.99 for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 for non-subscribers). Would you rather watch it at a bar nearby? KRON4 compiled a list of establishments showing the Haney-Prograis match.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. As of Friday evening, the cheapest ticket is $37.50 — cheaper than the cost of the pay-per-view.

To find a bar near you that is showing the Haney-Prograis fight, enter your zip code HERE.

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) is coming back to the Bay Area for his first fight in his hometown since turning pro in 2015. Haney, 25, was born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland. He is moving up a weight class to challenge Prograis for his WBC 140-lb title. The 34-year-old Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) last fought in June in his hometown of New Orleans where he recorded a split-decision win over Danielito Zorrilla to successfully defend his title.