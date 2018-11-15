LIST: Bay Area colleges closed today due to poor air quality Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Poor air quality continues to affect the Bay Area, and the smokey conditions are expected to linger for the rest of this week.

The following schools/campuses are closed today:

San Francisco State University

San Jose State University

Santa Clara University

Cal State East Bay (all campuses -- Hayward, Oakland, Concord)

Mills College (including Mills College Children's School)

Mission College

Foothill-De Anza Community College District

San Mateo Community College District

This list will be updated as necessary. Check back for updates.

