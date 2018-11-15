LIST: Bay Area colleges closed today due to poor air quality
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Poor air quality continues to affect the Bay Area, and the smokey conditions are expected to linger for the rest of this week.
The following schools/campuses are closed today:
- San Francisco State University
- San Jose State University
- Santa Clara University
- Cal State East Bay (all campuses -- Hayward, Oakland, Concord)
- Mills College (including Mills College Children's School)
- Mission College
- Foothill-De Anza Community College District
- San Mateo Community College District
This list will be updated as necessary. Check back for updates.
