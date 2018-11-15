LIST: Bay Area colleges closed today due to poor air quality

Bay Area

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 08:51 AM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 10:47 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Poor air quality continues to affect the Bay Area, and the smokey conditions are expected to linger for the rest of this week. 

The following schools/campuses are closed today: 

  • San Francisco State University
  • San Jose State University
  • Santa Clara University
  • Cal State East Bay (all campuses -- Hayward, Oakland, Concord)
  • Mills College (including Mills College Children's School)
  • Mission College
  • Foothill-De Anza Community College District
  • San Mateo Community College District 

This list will be updated as necessary. Check back for updates. 

