LIST: Bay Area counties, cities requiring face coverings during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several Bay Area counties and cities are enforcing requirements for residents to wear face coverings in public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At last check, there were more than 6,300 coronavirus cases in the Bay Area and nearly 200 deaths.

Health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, and Sonoma counties made their respective announcements Friday, while Santa Clara County officials strongly urged its residents to wear face coverings.

In addition to the above counties, similar ordinances have been issued by several Bay Area cities including Fremont, Pleasant Hill, and San Francisco for everyone to wear face coverings in public areas such as essential businesses and common areas.

Beginning Friday, April 17, all residents are required to wear face coverings in public. Enforcement begins at 8 a.m. on April 22.

Effective Wednesday, April 22, face coverings will be required among those working at or visiting essential businesses like grocery stores or gas stations, as well as those who use public transit in Contra Costa County. Government workers are also required to wear face coverings.

Members of the general public must wear face coverings in any essential business, while visiting a healthcare provider or facility, or while waiting in line for/riding public transportation

You are not required to wear a face covering if you are driving alone in your car or with members of your household.

The ordinance does not require children ages 12 and under to wear masks.

Effective Wednesday, April 22, face coverings will be required and enforced in Marin County.

Effective Friday, April 17, face coverings are required at essential businesses, in public facilities, on transit, and while performing essential work in San Francisco.

Enforcement of San Francisco’s face covering ordinance begins Wednesday, April 22 at 8 a.m.

Friday’s ordinance makes face coverings a requirement for those living in or visiting the city.

Face coverings are recommended in Santa Clara County but not required. In its health ordinance issued Friday, officials said they are “strongly urging” Santa Clara County residents to wear face coverings outside the house or when performing essential activities.

Effective Wednesday, April 22, residents in San Mateo County must wear a face covering.

Effective Friday, April 17, face coverings are required for Sonoma County residents.

