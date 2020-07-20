LIST: Bay Area counties on state’s COVID-19 watchlist

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: The beach at Crissy Field is nearly empty on March 30, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have announced plans to extend the shelter in place order until May 1. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Department of Public Health created a COVID-19 watchlist to better monitor the novel coronavirus by each county.

CDPH is working with local health departments to identify what steps need to be taken to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Bay Area counties currently being monitored, are:

Alameda

Alameda County was added to the states monitoring list on July 12 after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases recently.

Alameda County Health Services say that the increase in cases are due to people interacting with others while not wearing a face covering or not following physical distance.

Contra Costa

Contra Costa County is experiencing elevated disease transmission and increasing hospitalization. There is a concerning rise in the number of people hospitalized. This is in parallel to a rise in overall cases.

Marin

Marin County is experiencing elevated disease transmission, increasing hospitalizations, and limited hospital capacity. Drivers of this include county experiencing an outbreak at San Quentin State Prison within their jurisdiction; increased community transmission among essential workers; and outbreaks in congregate settings and Latinx neighborhoods

Napa

Napa County is experiencing elevated disease transmission. Drivers of this include family and community gatherings, increased community transmission, increased transmission among the Latino population within crowded household settings, and disproportionate impact on agricultural workers.

San Francisco

Mayor London Breed on Friday announced San Francisco has landed on the state’s COVID-19 watch list amid an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Effective Monday, July 20, San Francisco must close indoor malls and non-essential offices, and continue its paused reopening at least until the state lifts its restrictions.

If local conditions do not improve, San Francisco will have the ability to close additional businesses and activities that go beyond the state’s requirements.

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County is experiencing increased hospitalization. Drivers of increased hospitalization of COVID+ patients may include: 1) increased transmission in the community; 2) patient transfers from outside the county; 3) patient transfers from long term care facilities; 4) or increased transmission among residents or individuals from neighboring counties who seek care in hospitals in Santa Clara County.

Solano

Solano County is experiencing an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Drivers include a large outbreak among farm workers in the vineyards in Sonoma and Napa who are residing in Solano, as well as an ongoing surge in cases related to family gatherings and other social gatherings on the weekends.

Sonoma

Sonoma County was added to the state’s COVID-19 watchlist on July 10 following a rise in coronavirus cases.

* Please note, this list will be updated as changes are made

As of July 19, San Mateo is the only Bay Area county not on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist.

