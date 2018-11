LIST: Bay Area schools closed due to poor air quality Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Poor air quality continues to plague the Bay Area, and the smokey conditions are expected to linger for the rest of this week.

The toxic smoke is a result of the Camp Fire burning in Butte County and as a health precaution, several schools are closed Friday.

The following schools are closed Friday:

Acalanes Union High School District

Alameda Unified School District

Albany Unified School District

Antioch Unified School District

Benicia Unified School District

Berkeley Unified School District

Brentwood Unified School District

Brisbane School District

Byron Union School District

Castro Valley Unified School District

Canyon School District

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District

Hayward Unified School District

Jefferson Elementary School District

Knightsen Elementary School District

Lafayette School District

Larkspur-Corte Madera School District

Liberty Unified School District

Marin County Public Schools

Martinez Unified School District

Millbrae School District

Moraga School District

Mount Diablo Unified School District

Napa Valley Unified School District

New Haven Unified School District

Newark Unified School District

Oakland Unified School District

Oakley Union Elementary School District

Orinda Union School District

Piedmont Unified School District

Pittsburg Unified School District

Pleasanton Unified School District

Presentation High School

Red Union School District

San Bruno Park School District

San Francisco Unified School District

San Leandro Unified School District

San Lorenzo Unified School District

San Ramon Valley Unified School District

South San Francisco Unified School District

Tamalpais Unified School District

Vacaville Unified School District

Vallejo Unified School District

Walnut Creek School District

West Contra Costa Unified School District

Sausalito-Marin School District

Willow Creek Academy Charter School

Emeryville Unified

The following college campuses are closed:

San Francisco State University

University of San Francisco

City College of San Francisco

San Jose State University

Santa Clara University

Cal State East Bay ( all campuses )

) Mills College (including Mills College Children's School)

Mission College

Foothill-De Anza Community College District

San Mateo Community College District

West Valley College campus

Laney College

Holy Names University

Contra Costa Community College District ( all campuses )

) Santa Rosa Junior College (Petaluma campus)

UC Davis

Napa Valley College

UC Berkeley

This list will be updated as necessary. Check back for updates.

