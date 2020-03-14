LIST: Bay Area schools providing meals for students during closures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As schools around the Bay Area are closing due to coronavirus concerns, city and school officials are doing what they can to ensure students are still getting their meals.

Below is a list of schools that will be providing meals for students during school closures.

The list will update as we learn of more schools.

SAN FRANCISCO

The San Francisco Unified School District will provide free meals to students who need them beginning Tuesday, March 17 to students 18 and younger. 11,600 meals with be packaged for pickup on a first come, first serve basis until Friday, March 27.

The schools with an asterisk* next to them will begin serving on Wednesday, March 18.

Harte Elementary School*

Francisco Middle School*

Roosevelt Middle School*

Giannini Middle School*

Lick Middle School*

Brown Middle School

Denman Middle School

Wallenberg High School

Galileo High School*

Washington High School

Lincoln High School

Mission High School

Jordan High School

San Francisco International High School

SANTA ROSA

Carry-out meals will be available for all students, beginning after next week’s Spring Break (March 16-20).

Beginning March 23, the following sites will provide, for all children under the age of 18, a drive-thru/carry-out lunch service from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm Monday through Friday:

Elsie Allen High School

Cook Middle School

Steele Lane Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Piner High School

Burbank Elementary

Monroe Elementary

Santa Rosa Middle

Brook Hill Elementary

