Breaking News
The latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

LIST: Bay Area schools providing meals for students during closures

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As schools around the Bay Area are closing due to coronavirus concerns, city and school officials are doing what they can to ensure students are still getting their meals.

>> CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF BAY AREA SCHOOLS CLOSED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Below is a list of schools that will be providing meals for students during school closures.

The list will update as we learn of more schools.

SAN FRANCISCO

The San Francisco Unified School District will provide free meals to students who need them beginning Tuesday, March 17 to students 18 and younger. 11,600 meals with be packaged for pickup on a first come, first serve basis until Friday, March 27.

The schools with an asterisk* next to them will begin serving on Wednesday, March 18.

  • Harte Elementary School*
  • Francisco Middle School*
  • Roosevelt Middle School*
  • Giannini Middle School*
  • Lick Middle School*
  • Brown Middle School
  • Denman Middle School
  • Wallenberg High School
  • Galileo High School*
  • Washington High School
  • Lincoln High School
  • Mission High School
  • Jordan High School
  • San Francisco International High School

SANTA ROSA

Carry-out meals will be available for all students, beginning after next week’s Spring Break (March 16-20).

Beginning March 23, the following sites will provide, for all children under the age of 18, a drive-thru/carry-out lunch service from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm Monday through Friday: 

  • Elsie Allen High School
  • Cook Middle School
  • Steele Lane Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Piner High School
  • Burbank Elementary
  • Monroe Elementary
  • Santa Rosa Middle
  • Brook Hill Elementary

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News