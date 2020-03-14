SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As schools around the Bay Area are closing due to coronavirus concerns, city and school officials are doing what they can to ensure students are still getting their meals.
>> CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF BAY AREA SCHOOLS CLOSED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS
Below is a list of schools that will be providing meals for students during school closures.
The list will update as we learn of more schools.
SAN FRANCISCO
The San Francisco Unified School District will provide free meals to students who need them beginning Tuesday, March 17 to students 18 and younger. 11,600 meals with be packaged for pickup on a first come, first serve basis until Friday, March 27.
The schools with an asterisk* next to them will begin serving on Wednesday, March 18.
- Harte Elementary School*
- Francisco Middle School*
- Roosevelt Middle School*
- Giannini Middle School*
- Lick Middle School*
- Brown Middle School
- Denman Middle School
- Wallenberg High School
- Galileo High School*
- Washington High School
- Lincoln High School
- Mission High School
- Jordan High School
- San Francisco International High School
SANTA ROSA
Carry-out meals will be available for all students, beginning after next week’s Spring Break (March 16-20).
Beginning March 23, the following sites will provide, for all children under the age of 18, a drive-thru/carry-out lunch service from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm Monday through Friday:
- Elsie Allen High School
- Cook Middle School
- Steele Lane Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Piner High School
- Burbank Elementary
- Monroe Elementary
- Santa Rosa Middle
- Brook Hill Elementary
Latest News Headlines:
- LIST: Bay Area schools providing meals for students during closures
- Fake COVID-19 test kits seized at LAX
- Contra Costa County bans gatherings of 100 or more due to coronavirus
- Police: Child with COVID-19 got autograph from infected Utah Jazz player
- Virus concerns affecting all facets of Californians’ lives