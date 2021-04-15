LIST: Contra Costa County walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services in the coming weeks.

Those age 16 and up who live or work in the county will be eligible to receive a vaccine at one of several pop-up sites.

County officials say about 500-700 vaccinations will be given at each site per day.

The walk-in clinics will be located in areas hardest hit by the pandemic, like Richmond, the Monument Corridor in Concord and parts of East County.

“Places in eastern Contra Costa County, like Antioch, have among the highest COVID case rates but some of the lowest vaccination rates,” said Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Diane Burgis, whose district includes the Antioch Community Center. “That’s why having easily accessible walk-in vaccine clinics like these are so important.”

Below are the dates and locations for the walk-in clinics, which are all open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

April 15 – April 25

Veterans Memorial Hall: 968 23rd St., Richmond

Antioch Community Center: 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

April 26 – May 2

Albert D. Seeno Jr. Pittsburg Youth Deleveopment Center: 1001 Stoneman Ave., Pittsburg

St. John Missionary Baptist Church – South Campus: 662 S. 52nd St., Richmond

May 3 – May

Meadow Homes Elementary School: 1371 Detroit Ave., Concord

May 3 – May 9

St. John Missionary Baptist Church – North Campus: 29 8th St., Richmond

Contra Costa County is also making it easier to schedule vaccine appointments online. Residents can now directly book appointments on the county’s website.