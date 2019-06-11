LIST: Cooling centers around the Bay Area

As the Bay Area continues to experience a heat wave, you may be looking to cool down somewhere if your house doesn’t have air conditioning.

While the beach and movies are great options, there are also plenty of cooling centers around the Bay.

Here’s a list:

Alameda County

Oakland

North Oakland Senior Center: 5714 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

East Oakland Multipurpose Senior Center: 9255 Edes Avenue

St. Vincent DePaul Center: 2272 San Pablo Avenue

Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center: 3301 E. 12th Street, Suite 201

Oakland Main Library: 125 E. 14th Street

Berkeley

Berkeley Drop-In Center: 3234 Adeline Street

BOSS Multi-Agency Service Center: 1931 Center St.

Women’s Daytime Drop-In Center: 2218 Acton St.

Youth Spirit Artwork: 1740 Alcatraz Avenue

Berkeley Central Library: 2090 Kittredge St. (at Shattuck)

Berkeley Claremont Library: 2940 Benvenue Ave.

Berkeley West Branch Library: 1125 University Ave. (At San Pablo)

North Berkeley Senior Center: 1901 Hearst Ave

South Berkeley Senior Center: 2939 Ellis Street

Alameda

Mastick Senior Center: 1155 Santa Clara Avenue

Albany

Albany Library: 1247 Marin Ave.

Emeryville

Emeryville Senior Center: 4321 Salem Street

San Leandro

San Leandro Public Library:300 Estudillo Avenue,

Marina Community Center: 15301 Wicks Blvd.

Ashland Community Center: 1530 167th Ave

Castro Valley

Kenneth C. Aitken Senior Center: 17800 Redwood Road

First Presbyterian Church: 2490 Grove Ave/Redwood Rd

Castro Valley Library: 3600 Norbridge Avenue

Castro Valley Community Center: 18988 Lake Chabot Road

San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo Community Center: 1970 Via Buena Vista

San Lorenzo Library: 395 Paseo Grande

Hayward

Cannery Park: 125 B Street

Matt Jimenez Community Center: 28200 Ruus Rd

Hayward City Hall Rotunda: 777 B Street Hayward

Hayward Main Library: 835-C Street

Hayward Weekes Library: 27300 Patrick Ave

South Hayward Parish: 27287 Patrick Avenue

Fremont

Fremont Senior Center: 40086 Paseo Padre Parkway

Fremont Main Library: 2450 Stevenson Blvd.

Irvington Library: 41825 Greenpark Dr.

Centerville Library: 3801 Nicolet Ave

Niles Library Niles Library: 150 I Street, Fremont

Family Resource Center: 39155 Liberty St.

Washington Hospital Library: 2500 Mowry Avenue

Newark

Newark Library: 6300 Civic Terrace Avenue

Newark Senior Center: 7401 Enterprise Drive

Union City

Ruggieri Senior Center: 33997 Alvarado-Niles Rd

Union City Library: 34007 Alvarado Niles Road

Holly Community Center: 31600 Alvarado Blvd

Union City Sports Center: 31224 Union City Blvd.

Pleasanton

Pleasanton Senior Center: 5353 Sunol Blvd.

Pleasanton Public Library: 400 Old Bernal Ave

Dublin

Shannon Community Center: 11600 Shannon Avenue

Dublin Senior Center 7600 Amador Valley Blvd.

The Wave at Emerald Glen Park: 4201 Central Pkwy

Shannon Park: 11600 Shannon Ave.

Campbell

Campbell Community Center: 1 W. Campbell Ave.

Campbell Library: 77 Harrison Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008

Livermore

Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave.

Robert Livermore Aquatic Center: 4444 East Ave.

Livermore Public Library: 1188 S. Livermore Ave.

Rincon Library: 725 Rincon Ave.

May Nissen Swim Center: 685 Rincon Avenue

Springtown Library: 998 Bluebell Drive



Contra Costa County

Antioch

Senior/Nick Rodriquez Community Center – 213 F St

Antioch Community Center: 4703 Lone Tree Way

Prewett Water Park: 4703 Lone Tree Way

Brentwood

Brentwood Senior Activity Center – 193 Griffith Lane

Brentwood Community Center – 35 Oak Street

Concord

Monument Crisis Center, 1990 Market Street

Pittsburg

Senior Center, 300 Presidio Lane

Pittsburg Library, 80 Power Avenue

Richmond

Greater Richmond Interfaith Center, 165 22nd Street

Walnut Creek

Santa Clara County

Cupertino

​Quinlan Community Center: 10185 N. Stelling Road

​Cupertino Library: 10800 Torre Avenue

Gilroy

Gilroy Library​: 350 W 6th St.

Gilroy Compassion Center: 370 Tomkins Ct.

Valley Health Center Gilroy: 7475 Camino Arroyo

St. Louise Regional Hospital: 9400 No Name Uno

Los Altos

Los Altos Library: 13 S. San Antonio Road

Woodland Branch: 1975 Grant Road

Los Gatos

Los Gatos Library​: 100 Villa Avenue

Milpitas

Community Center: 457 E. Calaveras Blvd.

Barbara Lee Senior Center: 40 N. Milpitas Blvd.

Sports Center: 325 E. Calaveras Blvd.

Milpitas Library: 160 N. Main Street

Valley Health Center: 143 North Main Street,

Morgan Hill

Centennial Recreation Center: 171 W. Edmundson Ave

Community and Cultural Center: 17000 Monterey Street

Morgan Hill Library: 660 W. Main Avenue

Mountain View

Mountain View Public Library​: 585 Franklin St

San Jose

Alum Rock Youth Center: 137 N. White Rd

Bascom Community Center: 1000 S. Bascom Ave.

Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.

Cypress Community Center: 403 Cypress Avenue

Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Avenue

O’Connor Hospital: 2105 Forest Ave

Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.

Seven Trees Community Center: 3590 Cas Dr.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: 751 S. Bascom Avenue

Valley Health Center, Downtown: 777 E. Santa Clara Street

Valley Health Center East Valley: 1993 McKee Road

Valley Health Center Tully: 500 Tully Road

Valley Specialty Center: 751 S. Bascom Ave

Santa Clara

Central Park Library: 2635 Homestead Rd.

City Hall Cafeteria: 1500 Warburton Ave.,

Community Recreation Center: 969 Kiely Blvd.

Northside Branch Library: 695 Moreland Way

Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.

Mission Branch Library: 1098 Lexington Street

Saratoga

Saratoga Library​: 13650 Saratoga Ave

Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Library: 665 W. Olive Ave

Sunnyvale Senior Center: 550 E. Remington Dr.,

Valley Health Center: 660 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

This list will be updated as necessary.

