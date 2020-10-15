List: Cooling centers in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area is heating up again this week, a concern for people who may be left with no relief and susceptible to heat-related sickness.
Temperatures are expected to be at least 15-25 degrees above average for this time of year.
Santa Clara County has the following cooling centers open during the Heat Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. on October 15 through 9 p.m. October 16.
City of Cupertino
Thursday, Oct. 15 – Friday, Oct. 16, from 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cupertino Senior Center
21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Cupertino, CA 95014
City of Milpitas
Thursday, Oct. 15, from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Friday, Oct. 16, from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Milpitas Senior Center
40 N. Milpitas Blvd.
Milpitas, CA 95035
City of Mountain View
Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Friday, Oct. 16, from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Community Center
201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040
City of Santa Clara
Thursday, Oct. 15, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont St. (at Monroe Street)
Santa Clara, CA 95050
City of Sunnyvale
Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Murphy Park Building
260 N Sunnyvale Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
