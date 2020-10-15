List: Cooling centers in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area is heating up again this week, a concern for people who may be left with no relief and susceptible to heat-related sickness.

Temperatures are expected to be at least 15-25 degrees above average for this time of year.

Santa Clara County has the following cooling centers open during the Heat Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. on October 15 through 9 p.m. October 16.

City of Cupertino

Thursday, Oct. 15 – Friday, Oct. 16, from 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cupertino Senior Center

21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Cupertino, CA 95014

City of Milpitas

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday, Oct. 16, from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Milpitas Senior Center

40 N. Milpitas Blvd.

Milpitas, CA 95035

City of Mountain View

Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Friday, Oct. 16, from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Community Center

201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040

City of Santa Clara

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Santa Clara Senior Center

1303 Fremont St. (at Monroe Street)

Santa Clara, CA 95050

City of Sunnyvale

Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Murphy Park Building

260 N Sunnyvale Ave.

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

