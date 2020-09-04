LIST: Cooling centers in the Bay Area offer heat wave relief

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An incoming heat wave for the Bay Area has cooling centers anticipating some visitors.
Meteorologists say this Labor Day weekend will see some record-breaking temperatures, expecting Sunday and Monday especially to hit the triple digits.
Already on Friday, inland areas reached 90 degrees. And while this may tempt some to cool down with air conditioning, a statewide Flex Alert for California is discouraging that this weekend. The state’s Independent System Operator advises residents to conserve energy between 3-9 p.m. during the heat wave.
Cooling centers can be an option for people who need shelter from the heat, or can’t afford using air conditioning during the heat wave.
The centers will be open starting Saturday.
Alameda County
Livermore
Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave.
Contra Costa County
Antioch
Senior/Nick Rodriquez Community Center – 213 F St.
EHSD District Office: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.
Pleasant Hill
EHSD District Office:400 Ellinwood Way
Richmond
EHSD District Office: 1305 Macdonald Ave.
Marin County
10 Avenue of the Flags will be open from 3 to 7 p.m.
Santa Clara County
Cupertino
Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Gilroy
Gilroy Library: 350 W 6th St.
Mountain View
Mountain View Community Center: 201 South Rengstorff Ave.
Palo Alto
Mitchell Park Community Center: 3700 Middlefield Rd.
San Jose
Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.
Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave.
Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.
Santa Clara
Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.
Saratoga
Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga Ave.
