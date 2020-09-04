LIST: Cooling centers in the Bay Area offer heat wave relief

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An incoming heat wave for the Bay Area has cooling centers anticipating some visitors.

Meteorologists say this Labor Day weekend will see some record-breaking temperatures, expecting Sunday and Monday especially to hit the triple digits.

Already on Friday, inland areas reached 90 degrees. And while this may tempt some to cool down with air conditioning, a statewide Flex Alert for California is discouraging that this weekend. The state’s Independent System Operator advises residents to conserve energy between 3-9 p.m. during the heat wave.

Cooling centers can be an option for people who need shelter from the heat, or can’t afford using air conditioning during the heat wave.

The centers will be open starting Saturday.

Alameda County

Livermore

Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave.

Contra Costa County

Antioch

Senior/Nick Rodriquez Community Center – 213 F St.

EHSD District Office: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.

Pleasant Hill

EHSD District Office:400 Ellinwood Way

Richmond

EHSD District Office: 1305 Macdonald Ave.

Marin County

San Rafael

10 Avenue of the Flags will be open from 3 to 7 p.m.

Santa Clara County

Cupertino

​Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Gilroy

Gilroy Library​: 350 W 6th St.

Mountain View

Mountain View Community Center: 201 South Rengstorff Ave.

Palo Alto

Mitchell Park Community Center: 3700 Middlefield Rd.

San Jose

Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.

Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave.

Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.

Santa Clara

Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.

Saratoga

Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga Ave.

