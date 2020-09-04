LIST: Cooling Centers open throughout Santa Clara County amid heat

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for inland areas — starting Saturday through Monday.

In response to high temperatures the city of Santa Clara will open its cooling center to the public — located at the Santa Clara Senior Center.

Hours:

Saturday 1-6 p.m.

Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Monday 1-6 p.m.

List of Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County

Cupertino

Cupertino Senior Center (21251 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA)

Sunday, Sept. 6 – Monday, Sept. 7

1-8 p.m.

Morgan Hill

The Centennial Recreation Center (171 West Edmundson Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA)

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Monday, Sept. 7

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mountain View

Community Center (201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA)

Sunday, Sept. 6 – Monday, Sept. 7

1-7 p.m.

San Jose

Sunday, Sept. 6 – Monday, Sept. 7

1-9 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center (901 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA)

Mayfair Community Center (5585 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA)

Southside Community Center (5585 Cottle Road, San Jose, CA)

