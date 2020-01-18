LIST: Find a Women’s March in the Bay Area

(KRON) — Women’s March 2020 is Saturday and millions worldwide are expected to join.

BART says it will have long trains and extra staff for the Bay Area Women’s March events.

Here’s a list of Bay Area cities participating:

Women’s March Oakland

The day-long event starts early. Frank Ogawa Plaza will be the first meeting spot in Oakland at 10 a.m. There will be coffee, interactive art and music.

The march will begin and end at Frank Ogawa Plaza. It is set to start at 11 a.m.

A rally and community action fair will be held at noon at the plaza, including the following speakers/performers:

12 p.m. – Barbara Lee

12:10 p.m. – Osunfemi Wanbi Njeri

12:40 p.m. – Aimee Allison

12:50 p.m. – Abril Fonseca, Kira Galbraith, Lexie Tesch, Daijah Conerly

1 p.m. – Be Steadwell

1:30 p.m. Tammeil Gilkerson

1:40 – Emma’s Revolution

2:10 p.m. – Alvina Wong

2:20 p.m. – Esperanza Fonseca

2:30 p.m. – Mya Whitaker

2:40 p.m. – Deyci Carrillo Lopez

The march will start at the intersection of 14th and Broadway, and proceed up Broadway to Grand Avenue. At Grand, the route will turn left and proceed to Telegraph. After another left, it will end at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Women’s March San Francisco

The Women’s March in San Francisco will begin at San Francisco Civic Center Plaza at 11 a.m.

Pre-registered contingents line-up begins at 1 p.m. from Civic Center.

The march will kick off at 1:30 p.m. down Market Street to Embarcadero.

The event is rain or shine.

Women’s March San Jose

San Jose is encouraging the community to join its 4th annual march and rally.

The “Our Power Counts” march will begin at City Hall at 11 a.m. and end at the Arena Green.