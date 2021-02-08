First wave of San Francisco schools to reopen announced

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District reached a tentative agreement with labor unions on reopening schools during the pandemic this week.
And although this is good news, reopening may not happen any time soon.
Each school district must work out details with teachers. The city must move from the purple tier to the red tier, first.
Once SF is in red, and teachers in that first wave of schools are vaccinated, those schools will open.
Teachers won’t need to be vaccinated if San Francisco moves to the orange tier.
The SF Department of Public Health has begun site inspections for elementary schools that are in the first waves of schools the district plans to reopen.
See the list below for which schools can reopen first.
There are 12 Wave 1 sites:
Early Education:
- Zaida T. Rodriguez EES
- San Miguel EES
- Commodore Stockton EES
- Leola M. Harvard EES
- Noriega EES
Elementary Sites:
- Alvarado ES
- Cobb ES
- Glen Park ES
- Lawton PK-8
- Muir ES
- Sunset ES
County Sites:
- Woodside
There are 26 Wave 2 sites:
Early Education:
- Argonne EES
- Jefferson EES
- John McLaren EES
- Junipero Serra EES
- Presidio EES
- Theresa Mahler EES
Elementary Sites:
- Alamo
- Bryant
- Chavez
- Charles Drew
- Grattan Bret Harte
- Dolores Huerta
- Francis Scott Key
- Starr King
- Lafayette
- McCoppin
- Moscone
- Ortega
- Sanchez
- Rosa Parks
- Sheridan
- Sunnyside
- Yick Wo
County Sites:
- Civic Center
- County Satellite
There are 52 Wave 3 sites:
Early Education:
- Tule Elk EES
Elementary Sites:
- Alice Fong Yu
- Argonne
- Bessie Carmichael
- BV Horace Mann
- G. W. Carver
- Chinese Immersion
- Lilienthal K-2
- Clarendon, Cleveland
- Commodore Sloat
- Webster, Feinstein
- E. R. Taylor
- Newcomer
- El Dorado
- Garfield
- Gordon J. Lau
- Guadalupe
- Harvey Milk
- Hillcrest
- Jean Parker
- Jefferson
- John Yehall Chin
- Junipero Serra
- Lakeshore
- Leonard Flynn
- Longfellow
- Malcolm X
- Marshall
- McKinley
- Miraloma
- Mission Ed. Ctr.
- Monroe
- New Traditions
- Paul Revere
- Peabody
- Redding
- Rooftop
- SF Community
- SF Montessori
- Sherman
- Spring Valley
- Stevenson
- Sutro
- Tenderloin
- Ulloa
- Visitacion Valley
- West Portal
County Sites:
- Hilltop
- McAuley
- County Satellite
San Francisco filed a lawsuit Wednesday against its own school district and board of education for not reopening schools for in-person instruction.
In a statement, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera alleges the school board and district’s reopening plan is “woefully inadequate and doesn’t meet the basic requirements set by the state.”