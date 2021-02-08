First wave of San Francisco schools to reopen announced

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District reached a tentative agreement with labor unions on reopening schools during the pandemic this week.

And although this is good news, reopening may not happen any time soon.

Each school district must work out details with teachers. The city must move from the purple tier to the red tier, first.

Once SF is in red, and teachers in that first wave of schools are vaccinated, those schools will open.

Teachers won’t need to be vaccinated if San Francisco moves to the orange tier.

The SF Department of Public Health has begun site inspections for elementary schools that are in the first waves of schools the district plans to reopen.

See the list below for which schools can reopen first.

There are 12 Wave 1 sites:

Early Education:

Zaida T. Rodriguez EES

San Miguel EES

Commodore Stockton EES

Leola M. Harvard EES

Noriega EES

Elementary Sites:

Alvarado ES

Cobb ES

Glen Park ES

Lawton PK-8

Muir ES

Sunset ES

County Sites:

Woodside

There are 26 Wave 2 sites:

Early Education:

Argonne EES

Jefferson EES

John McLaren EES

Junipero Serra EES

Presidio EES

Theresa Mahler EES

Elementary Sites:

Alamo

Bryant

Chavez

Charles Drew

Grattan Bret Harte

Dolores Huerta

Francis Scott Key

Starr King

Lafayette

McCoppin

Moscone

Ortega

Sanchez

Rosa Parks

Sheridan

Sunnyside

Yick Wo

County Sites:

Civic Center

County Satellite

There are 52 Wave 3 sites:

Early Education:

Tule Elk EES

Elementary Sites:

Alice Fong Yu

Argonne

Bessie Carmichael

BV Horace Mann

G. W. Carver

Chinese Immersion

Lilienthal K-2

Clarendon, Cleveland

Commodore Sloat

Webster, Feinstein

E. R. Taylor

Newcomer

El Dorado

Garfield

Gordon J. Lau

Guadalupe

Harvey Milk

Hillcrest

Jean Parker

Jefferson

John Yehall Chin

Junipero Serra

Lakeshore

Leonard Flynn

Longfellow

Malcolm X

Marshall

McKinley

Miraloma

Mission Ed. Ctr.

Monroe

New Traditions

Paul Revere

Peabody

Redding

Rooftop

SF Community

SF Montessori

Sherman

Spring Valley

Stevenson

Sutro

Tenderloin

Ulloa

Visitacion Valley

West Portal

County Sites:

Hilltop

McAuley

County Satellite

San Francisco filed a lawsuit Wednesday against its own school district and board of education for not reopening schools for in-person instruction.

In a statement, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera alleges the school board and district’s reopening plan is “woefully inadequate and doesn’t meet the basic requirements set by the state.”