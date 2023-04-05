(KRON) — The Golden State Warriors played their last regular-season home game Tuesday and are looking to secure a playoff spot to guarantee their fans see a few more games at Chase Center.

Although the Warriors will not have a home game for at least another week, that does not mean Chase Center and Thrive City will be without events in the meantime. The Warriors, along with Kaiser Permanente, are hosting a number of free events weekly throughout the spring.

There are six different kinds of events happening until June. All events will happen at Thrive City, outside of the Chase Center.

Live Music Lunch Series

Every Tuesday for the rest of April, local bands and musicians will play from 12-1:30 p.m. Upcoming artists are Coyote Creates (April 11), Dwayne Charles (April 18) and Steady Rockwell Project (April 25).

Additional performances will be announced at a later date. There will be various lawn games and seating options. For more information, visit Thrive City’s website.

Weekly Fitness Classes

Starting this Wednesday, Kaiser and the Warriors are hosting free fitness classes, featuring instructors teaching yoga, bodyweight exercises, dance and Pilates. The classes will be every Wednesday and select Sundays through June 28.

Wednesday classes are from 12-1:30 p.m. and 10-11:30 a.m. on Sundays. Click here for the full list of the class schedule.

Spring Golf Day

A spring golf day event will take place Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include a Dryvebox mobile golf simulator unit, an on-site golf instructor and a six-hole mini-golf course.

Thursday is also the first day of The Masters. Thrive City said it will be showing the event live on its 3,108-square-foot video board.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse

Starting 11 a.m. on Saturday, the largest national kid-friendly concert series, The Rock and Roll Playhouse, will host a concert. The show will feature songs from Bob Marley’s music catalog.

RSVP here.

Storefront Market Earth Day Celebration

This event will be on Saturday, April 22 at noon. It will include Bay Area artisan vendors, local cuisines, and live entertainment.

There will be a solo acoustic performance from Grammy Award-winning artist Fantastic Negrito.

Blankets & Blockbusters

Mother’s Day is on May 14, and Thrive City will host a matinee viewing of the film “Freaky Friday” on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

The event will also include massage chairs, a kid’s zone, and “healthy lifestyle resources” provided by Kaiser Permanente. RSVP here.

The full list of upcoming Thrive City events can be viewed here.