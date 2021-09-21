List: How Bay Area schools rank compared to U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – How do you think your school or school district compares to other schools in America?
According to a 2022 Niche ranking, some Bay Area schools received high rankings based on academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep, and health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Niche ranks and reviews schools across the U.S. to help families find the best school and fit for children.
Here is a look at how the Bay Area ranked in comparison to the rest of the country:
Best School Districts in America
#25 – Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District
This Bay Area school district was the highest-ranked district in California. It received an A+ overall grade.
Best Public High Schools in America
#33 – Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto Unified School District
This public high school received an overall A+ grade.
Best Charter Schools in America
#29 – University Preparatory Academy Charter School in San Jose
This is the 5th highest-ranked charter school in California. The school received an A+ overall grade.
#30 – Pacific Collegiate Charter School in Santa Cruz
This school received an A+ overall grade.
Best Magnet Schools in America
#41 – Lowell High School in San Francisco Unified School District
The magnet school was given an A+ overall grade.
Best Schools for the Arts in America
#19 – Oakland School for the Arts in Oakland
The Oakland School for the Arts was the highest-ranked Bay Area school in this category. It received an A overall grade.
The #1 ranked school for the arts across the country was L.A. County High School for the Arts in Los Angeles.
Four of the top 10 schools for the arts are in California.
Best Elementary Schools in America
#59 – Woodside Elementary School in Woodside
Woodside Elementary School was the highest-ranked Bay Area elementary school. Even being ranked #59, it still received an A+ overall grade.
The Mt. Everest Academy in San Diego Unified School District was ranked third across the country.
Best Middle Schools in America
#60 – Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School in Palo Alto Unified School District
It received an A+ overall grade.
Best Online Schools in America
#1 – Stanford Online High School in Redwood City
Stanford Online High Schools received the highest grade across America. It had an A+ overall grade.
Best Schools for STEM in America
#2 – BASIS Independent Silicon Valley in San Jose
This school received an A+ overall grade.
Best Schools in California
#1 – The College Preparatory School in Oakland (Private school)
#2 – The Nueva School in Hillsborough (Private school)
#3 – Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles (Private school)
#4 – Stanford Online High School in Redwood City (Private school)
#5 – Castilleja School in Palo Alto (Private school)
#6 – Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough (Private school)
#7 – Flintridge Preparatory School in La Canada Flintridge (Private school)
#8 – The Bishop’s School in San Diego (Private school)
#9 – Polytechnic School in Pasadena (Private school)
#10 – Cate School in Carpinteria (Private school)
Five of the Top 10 schools in California are private schools in the Bay Area.