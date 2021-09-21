List: How Bay Area schools rank compared to U.S.

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, math teacher Doug Walters sits among empty desks as he takes part in a video conference with other teachers to prepare for at-home learning at Twentynine Palms Junior High School in Twentynine Palms, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s frustration with teacher unions is boiling over as he attempts to get the state’s schoolchildren back in classrooms. He says they are seeking a perfect solution for in-school instruction during the pandemic and is letting that get in the way of finding a workable plan to help the many kids struggling with distance learning. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – How do you think your school or school district compares to other schools in America?

According to a 2022 Niche ranking, some Bay Area schools received high rankings based on academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep, and health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Niche ranks and reviews schools across the U.S. to help families find the best school and fit for children.

Here is a look at how the Bay Area ranked in comparison to the rest of the country:

Best School Districts in America

#25 – Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District

This Bay Area school district was the highest-ranked district in California. It received an A+ overall grade.

Best Public High Schools in America

#33 – Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto Unified School District

This public high school received an overall A+ grade.

Best Charter Schools in America

#29 – University Preparatory Academy Charter School in San Jose

This is the 5th highest-ranked charter school in California. The school received an A+ overall grade.

#30 – Pacific Collegiate Charter School in Santa Cruz

This school received an A+ overall grade.

Best Magnet Schools in America

#41 – Lowell High School in San Francisco Unified School District

The magnet school was given an A+ overall grade.

Best Schools for the Arts in America

#19 – Oakland School for the Arts in Oakland

The Oakland School for the Arts was the highest-ranked Bay Area school in this category. It received an A overall grade.

The #1 ranked school for the arts across the country was L.A. County High School for the Arts in Los Angeles.

Four of the top 10 schools for the arts are in California.

Best Elementary Schools in America

#59 – Woodside Elementary School in Woodside

Woodside Elementary School was the highest-ranked Bay Area elementary school. Even being ranked #59, it still received an A+ overall grade.

The Mt. Everest Academy in San Diego Unified School District was ranked third across the country.

Best Middle Schools in America

#60 – Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School in Palo Alto Unified School District

It received an A+ overall grade.

Best Online Schools in America

#1 – Stanford Online High School in Redwood City

Stanford Online High Schools received the highest grade across America. It had an A+ overall grade.

Best Schools for STEM in America

#2 – BASIS Independent Silicon Valley in San Jose

This school received an A+ overall grade.

#1 – The College Preparatory School in Oakland (Private school)

#2 – The Nueva School in Hillsborough (Private school)

#3 – Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles (Private school)

#4 – Stanford Online High School in Redwood City (Private school)

#5 – Castilleja School in Palo Alto (Private school)

#6 – Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough (Private school)

#7 – Flintridge Preparatory School in La Canada Flintridge (Private school)

#8 – The Bishop’s School in San Diego (Private school)

#9 – Polytechnic School in Pasadena (Private school)

#10 – Cate School in Carpinteria (Private school)

Five of the Top 10 schools in California are private schools in the Bay Area.