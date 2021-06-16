List: Juneteenth events around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Juneteenth is just days away and events are lined up across the Bay Area to celebrate the holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution to establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted a schedule of events beginning Wednesday and going on through Sunday.
A list of events can be found below. The list will be updated when necessary.
Wednesday, June 16
- Revival: Power of Broken Chains
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Where: St. Paul Tabernacle
Thursday, June 17
- Juneteenth Kickoff Rally
- When: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: City Hall
- Juneteenth Celebration
- When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Bayview Opera House
- Juneteenth Business Awards Gala
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Westfield SF Center – Bespoke (4th floor)
Friday, June 18
- Monumental Reckoning
- When: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Golden Gate Park Music Concourse
Saturday, June 19
- Juneteenth – Black Family Reunion
- When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Fulton at Webster and the Filmore Mini Park
- Juneteenth at the Waterfront
- When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Embarcadero Ferry Terminal Plaza
- Black Creatives & Film Makers
- When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Mixer at Musiquarium
Sunday, June 20
- Bayview Juneteenth
- When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Gilman Park