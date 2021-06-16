List: Juneteenth events around the Bay Area

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: People celebrate Juneteenth at “Moechella,” a go-go music event, on June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Juneteenth is just days away and events are lined up across the Bay Area to celebrate the holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution to establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted a schedule of events beginning Wednesday and going on through Sunday.

A list of events can be found below. The list will be updated when necessary.

Wednesday, June 16

Revival: Power of Broken Chains When: Thursday at 7 p.m. Where: St. Paul Tabernacle



Thursday, June 17

Juneteenth Kickoff Rally When: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: City Hall

Juneteenth Celebration When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Bayview Opera House

Juneteenth Business Awards Gala When: 5:30 p.m. Where: Westfield SF Center – Bespoke (4th floor)



Friday, June 18

Monumental Reckoning When: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: Golden Gate Park Music Concourse



Saturday, June 19

Juneteenth – Black Family Reunion When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Fulton at Webster and the Filmore Mini Park

Juneteenth at the Waterfront When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Embarcadero Ferry Terminal Plaza

Black Creatives & Film Makers When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Mixer at Musiquarium



Sunday, June 20