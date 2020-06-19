LIST: Juneteenth events happening around the Bay Area Friday

PITTSBURGH, PA – JUNE 23: Jomar Davis, 19, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., joins a march for the police shooting of Antwon Rose during a Juneteenth celebration on June 23, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Rose, an unarmed black teenager, was shot Tuesday night, leading to protests and outraged across the city. Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Several Juneteenth events are set to take place Friday throughout the Bay Area.

Juneteenth celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to share that the war had ended and the enslaved were set free.

Here’s a list of Juneteenth events happening Friday around the Bay Area:

Note: This list will be updated

Juneteenth “West Coast Port Shutdown” – SSA Terminals, Oakland – 9 a.m. with special guest Angela Davis

– 9 a.m. with special guest Angela Davis Juneteenth “In the Town Link Up” – Pine Knoll Park, Oakland – 1 p.m.

– 1 p.m. Juneteenth Rally & March – City Hall, San Francisco – 1 p.m.

– 1 p.m. Juneteenth “Richmond Revolution” – Richmond Marina, Regatta Blvd., Richmond – 12 p.m.

Event organizers are reminding attendees to wear a mask.

Many lawmakers are now pushing to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced both Twitter and Square are making Juneteenth a company holiday in the US.

