LIST: Juneteenth events happening around the Bay Area Friday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Several Juneteenth events are set to take place Friday throughout the Bay Area.
Juneteenth celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to share that the war had ended and the enslaved were set free.
Here’s a list of Juneteenth events happening Friday around the Bay Area:
Note: This list will be updated
- Juneteenth “West Coast Port Shutdown” – SSA Terminals, Oakland – 9 a.m. with special guest Angela Davis
- Juneteenth “In the Town Link Up” – Pine Knoll Park, Oakland – 1 p.m.
- Juneteenth Rally & March – City Hall, San Francisco – 1 p.m.
- Juneteenth “Richmond Revolution” – Richmond Marina, Regatta Blvd., Richmond – 12 p.m.
Event organizers are reminding attendees to wear a mask.
Many lawmakers are now pushing to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced both Twitter and Square are making Juneteenth a company holiday in the US.
