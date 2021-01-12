List: Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a slower-than-expected rollout in December, local and state leaders are taking action to increase mass vaccinations against COVID-19.

Several mass vaccination sites are open or are in the process of opening in California, with limitations on who gets priority.

As of Tuesday, the state has only vaccinated about 2% of its population. There are about 2 million doses of the vaccine that are available but have yet to be administered in California, according to an AP tracker.

In the Bay Area itself, about 185,000 vaccines have been administered so far, according to the California Health Department.

Bay Area

San Mateo County opened drive-thru mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Event Center this week for eligible health care workers.

opened drive-thru mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Event Center this week for eligible health care workers. Alameda County is set to vote this Friday whether or not to establish a mass vaccination site at the RingCentral Coliseum.

is set to vote this Friday whether or not to establish a mass vaccination site at the RingCentral Coliseum. Santa Clara County is vying to make Levi’s Stadium a mass vaccination site, which the 49ers have already offered as an option. Avaya Stadium is also an option being looked into.

Statewide

Orange County is bringing people back to Disneyland by opening its first mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the theme park.

is bringing people back to Disneyland by opening its first mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the theme park. Los Angeles County : Dodger Stadium parking lot is expected to open by the weekend.

: Dodger Stadium parking lot is expected to open by the weekend. San Diego County: Petco Park parking lot now open for health care worker vaccinations.

Petco Park parking lot now open for health care worker vaccinations. Sacramento County: CalExpo fairgrounds is vaccinating frontline workers only at this time.

This will be updated as more vaccination sites are confirmed.

Vaccine prioritization

On Tuesday, U.S. officials asked states to start vaccinating people who are ages 65 and older as soon as possible, using doses of the vaccine that were meant to be the second dose for those already vaccinated once.

San Francisco’s Dr. Grant Colfax said the county health department will begin offering vaccines to people in that age group this week.

Before this new guidance, California had released a recommended tier system to administer vaccinations. It is as follows:

Tier 1

Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals

Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings

Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services

Dialysis centers

Tier 2

Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

Home health care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotoras

Public health field staff

Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics

Tier 3

Other settings and health care workers, including