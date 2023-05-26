(KRON) — The 2023 BottleRock Festival is this weekend from Friday, May 26 until Sunday, May 28 with the last performance of the night scheduled to end around 10 p.m. Whether you stay until the end or leave a little early, you might be looking for a late-night bite after the festival in Napa.

KRON4 compiled a list of bars, restaurants and places to eat/drink within proximity of the festival, either walking distance or a short drive. All the places listed are open until midnight or later.

Food

Bars

The full BottleRock lineup can be viewed HERE.

*another nearby Taco Bell is located at 155 Soscol Ave.